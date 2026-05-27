Booker: ‘Massive Voter Turnout’ Is How We ‘Stop’ SCOTUS ‘Eviscerating’ Black Representation

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that the Supreme Court is “eviscerating…African American representation.” And “The big way to stop all of this is to have a massive voter turnout,” and we are having record early voting.

Booker said, “The fact is, we are still seeing the Supreme Court do things that are eviscerating, in this case, African American representation. But the fight isn’t over. I talked to Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) in South Carolina today, one of our great national leaders, who just said, hey, not only did we win in the battle of — at least this round of the battle, but [the] most important thing that he noted that I hope everybody listens to is that they are setting records that have never been seen before, even in presidential elections, for early vote turnout, that Americans are aware of what’s going on, they’re angered by it, and, most importantly, they’re activated to go out and vote, because, at the end of the day, the court cases, we’re winning more than not, but we’re still losing.”

He continued, “The big way to stop all of this is to have a massive voter turnout, to regain control, from Donald Trump, of Congress, and begin to, not only hold him accountable, but begin to pass laws that end this corrupt nightmare that we’re all living in.”

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