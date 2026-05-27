Mullin: We’re Drawing Up Plans to Stop Processing International Flights in Sanctuary Cities

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that there are plans being drawn up to say that in “sanctuary cities, where the local, radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either.”

While discussing clashes at a facility in Newark, Mullin said, “[W]e called for assistance — for the police, because they were barricading the roads and they were trying to get through the gates. Not one time did the police respond, not a single time did the local P.D. or state police [respond] to our call for assistance.”

He added, “[Y]ou just can’t make sense out of this, especially the fact that local law enforcement wouldn’t respond. And so, I visited with the White House today, Sean. And I said, if they’re going to not allow us to go out and arrest the worst of the worst and then when we call for assistance at the facilities that the street, it belonged to the city, if it belonged to us, we would take care of it, but it belongs to the city and they’re barricading our employees from coming in and out of the facility, then why are we processing international flights into the airport there? And I — we are currently, which we’re not initiat[ing] yet, but we’re currently drawing up plans to say listen, in these sanctuary cities, where the local, radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either. Because they don’t want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities? Nothing about that makes sense to me.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett