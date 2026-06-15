Vance: Iran Gets ‘Benefits’ for Giving Up Enriched Uranium, More if they End Funding Terror

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, Vice President JD Vance said that Iran will get “benefits” for steps they take under the agreement. So, if they give up their stockpile of enriched uranium, that gives them benefits and they will get others if they cease funding terrorism. And “If they do less, then less, potentially nothing flows to them. And that’s the way that we’ve set it up.”

Host Tom Llamas asked, “I want to understand this in the simplest terms, what does Iran need to do before they can be rewarded, what do they have to do to get that money? Do they have to give up their enriched uranium?”

Vance responded, “Well, we’re going to stagger it, right? So, giving up the enriched stockpile of uranium, that’s the thing that we have focused the most on. They will get benefits for doing that. The cessation of funding of terrorist organization[s], they will get benefits from that. Making their country investable, they will get benefits from that. So, what this is set up as is, as they perform their end of the bargain, then more and more benefits flow to them. If they do less, then less, potentially nothing flows to them. And that’s the way that we’ve set it up. So, we’re going to figure out some of the details in these technical negotiations, but the basic principle is, Iran behaves like a normal country, they get treated like a normal country with great benefits and prosperity accruing to the whole region.”

In another interview, Vance said Iran won’t get taxpayer dollars.

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