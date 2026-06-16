Warnock: Bigotry ‘Seeps Out of the White House like Poison Every Single Day’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said bigotry “seeps out of the White House like poison every single day.”

Warnock said, “Jon Ossoff is my brother. I say that and I mean it. We didn’t know each other until we got in this fight together, and we certainly didn’t know that, our races would be so consequential for the future of the country. Obviously, running for the Senate in any circumstance is a big deal. But who knew that Georgia would flip the Senate and then open the path? Give us all a way to fight, in 2021. So welcome again, Chris, to, battleground Georgia in a moment. Where we are facing yet another election. But more than an election, this is a righteous fight that we are in. This is a battle that has to do with the soul of the country, the character of the nation. What kind of nation do we want to be at the very top? We have all of this naked, unabashed corruption. I don’t know if Donald Trump was a billionaire or not when the first time he ran, he said he was. But we all know he is now. He has made more money in this year and a half than he’s made in his entire life.”

He added, “Georgians have a clear choice. Do you want somebody who’s going to fight for Donald Trump with all of his corruption, with all of his costs, with all of the bigotry that seeps out of the White House like poison every single day, insulting, the first the former first lady of the United States of America with the old, ugly, caricatures that have been a part of our nation’s past? Or do we want to move forward? That that’s the choice. And I’m glad to be in this fight with Jon Ossoff.”

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