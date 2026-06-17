Warner: Iran MOU Puts Us in Weaker Spot, Glad We’re Doing It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Moment,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that the Iran MOU will put America in a weaker spot than before the war but “I’m glad he’s going to declare victory. People will see through it. We’ll end up, probably, in a worse position than we were with [the] JCPOA” because the alternative is worse.

Warner began by saying, “I feel that it puts America in a weaker position than we were before the war started.”

He added that “the better move — quite honestly, I’m glad he’s going to declare victory. People will see through it. We’ll end up, probably, in a worse position than we were with [the] JCPOA. But the alternative of continuing to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, the idea that we were going to bomb Iran into submission, the vulnerability because we have been using up most of our defensive missiles to shoot down the Iranian missiles and we’re kind of low on stockpiles, the idea that we were going to continue the war for another 50 or 100 days would be a worse disaster. The better deal would have been that the president wouldn’t have started this war of choice without having a full plan or without going to the Congress or without going to the American public.”

Warner further argued that the MOU “reverses any effort that America might have to try to bring about reform in Iran. It literally says respect for sovereignty, which, in human-speak, means, we’re not going to try to mess with you at all going forward.”

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