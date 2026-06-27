FNC’s Watters: ‘Communists Are More of a Threat to the Democratic Party than Donald Trump Ever Was’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” host Jesse Watters reacted to last Tuesday’s election results in New York City by arguing that Democrats were under more of a threat from communists than President Donald Trump.

“Here’s what’s going to happen: Mamdani, AOC and Bernie — they’re going to turn on so much pressure on Schumer and Hakeem until it’s open warfare or someone surrenders,” Watters said. “Until then, the communists are just going to infiltrate the party like a parasite inside a host body, but it’s Chuck who’s really feeling the heat. One of Mamdani’s little leprechauns, who won in New York, turns out she was arrested outside of Chuck’s office just last year. Then she said, ‘Any politician who is not doing something about Palestine is failing New Yorkers.'”

“The communists are harshly critical of Israel,” he continued. “Democrats win two-thirds of the Jewish vote, so this is going to be a big problem. Wait until the communists go on CNN or CBS and start trashing Israel. This is going to get wild. These people are like ANTIFA in a pant suit. The Democrats didn’t call out ANTIFA, they didn’t really have to, because they didn’t take their seats. But now, the power is on the line, real money, real influence. The Democrats are going to have to fight back, they have to.”

“The communists are more of a threat to the Democratic Party than Donald Trump ever was because Donald Trump — he is not messing with your primaries. Communists are in the streets, they’re knocking on doors, they’re making calls. It’s a movement and a machine. The Obama boys, they know a little thing or two about community organizing.”

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