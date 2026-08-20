The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is moving to increase the domestic gasoline supply by enacting a temporary emergency fuel waiver to go into effect on September 1, Breitbart News has learned.

In coordination with the Department of Energy, the EPA’s waivers will allow for the sale of E10 — gas blended with 10 percent ethanol — at a higher Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP). RPV measures how easily gas evaporates, with a higher RVP meaning more emissions, while a reduced RVP results in lower emissions. During the winter months, the EPA allows gas to have a greater RVP in order to help with cold weather starting.

By enacting this waiver, the EPA will have effectively ended the warm-weather RPV requirements early, with officials calculating that domestic gas supply will be increased by hundreds of thousands of barrels per day. With a greater supply on the market, officials said U.S. consumers will see lower prices at the pump.

The current national fuel average is about $4.10 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The west coast is seeing high average prices, with Californians paying nearly $5.60.

Just a year ago, the national average was about $3.13 per gallon.

“President Trump has prioritized ensuring American families have affordable gasoline and energy. Throughout this administration, EPA has taken decisive action like issuing RVP waivers to provide relief at the pump and fortify our gasoline supply chain,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Today, we continue this work with our federal partners to increase supply and lower gas prices for all Americans,” Zeldin continued. “Across the administration, we will continue to execute President Trump’s agenda and provide Americans with a prosperous and affordable nation.”

Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright concurred, adding in a statement that “increasing the supply of gasoline means lower prices for American families.”

According to Wright, his joint action with the EPA is another example of the Trump administration “using every available tool to cut red tape, increase the supply of gasoline, and lower prices at the pump.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are advancing commonsense policies that prioritize energy addition and put the American people first,” the secretary added.

The waiver will remain in place through the end of the summer control season on September 15, when the requirements around RPV begin to loosen as the country heads into colder months.

According to a press release from the EPA, the announcement was made ahead of September 1 in order to give the gas industry an adequate amount of time to transition its fuel distribution systems.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.