Talarico: Democrats and Republicans Will Come Together as Texans to Defeat Paxton

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico said Democrats and Republicans will come together as Texans to defeat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Talarico said, “Well, billionaire mega-donors like Elon Musk are terrified of the movement that we’re building in Texas because we are bringing working people together across all the divides in our politics, across party, across race, across gender and religion and culture. Because the real fight in this country is not left versus right. It’s top versus bottom. All of us are getting screwed, whether we’re a little more conservative or a little more progressive. None of us can afford groceries. None of us can afford gas or utilities or health insurance, because billionaires like Elon Musk have rigged this economy against us, have rigged this political system against us. And he sees the momentum that we’re building on the ground.”

He added, “Ken Paxton makes Ted Cruz look like a statesman. This is truly the most corrupt politician in Texas, one of the most corrupt in the country. And I think in this election, we have the opportunity to bring people together, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Texans, to defeat the most corrupt politician in our state. And if we can do that, if we can do that in Texas, then we have a model for how to bring Americans together to defeat this entire corrupt system.”

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