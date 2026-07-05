Shapiro: Trump Is Trying to Restrict Our Liberty, Become a Tyrant

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) used his appearance on the long-running public affairs program to say President Donald Trump was trying to become a tyrant.

Shapiro said, “Things are hard now, I think, because of the excesses and the corruption and the chaos of the executive, something that our founders in this room debated, deliberated over. They were worried about creating a government where a king could form again, where one individual would amass so much power that you’d have tyranny all over again. I fear that we are finding our way back to that. I think, unfortunately, you have some profoundly and pathetically weak individuals in Congress who could learn a few lessons from the strong foundation that the founders set for us here in this room.

He continued, “As a nation over the last two centuries, we’ve been working to expand liberty, and we’ve been working to expand the promise of freedom. Only more recently do we have an executive who, again, I think, has accumulated way more power than our founders would have hoped would have liked, who’s trying to restrict liberty. Who’s trying to put a litmus test on who gets more liberty than others? I think it’s really dangerous and destructive, the language. The president, by the way, even more so, the vice president uses that tries to separate out certain Americans and determine which one gets liberty, which one gets freedom, and which one is not.

He added, “I think we have a president and vice president who are trying not to lift up all Americans, but to divide Americans and to try and put us in different buckets, different tiers and try and say, who’s more American than someone else? And that in and of itself is un-American.”

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