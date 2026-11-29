A potential right-wing coalition between the People’s Party and the anti-mass migration VOX party appears to have won a majority in the Spanish Parliament.

The result will likely see the end of the eight-year reign of Socialist Prime Minsiter Pedro Sánchez.

Commenting on the result, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the outcome, saying that Sánchez “deserved” to lose.

The Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appears to be coming to a close, with initial results from Sunday’s general election pointing to a victory for the right-wing bloc of the centre-right People’s Party (PP) and the populist VOX party.

UPDATE 2225: After achieving his party’s best ever result, VOX leader Santiago Abascal hailed the defeat of Prime Minister Sánchez on Sunday night, declaring: “Mission accomplished, he’s leaving because we all kicked him out together.”

In response, VOX supporters cheered: “”Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch!”

“He’s in the past now. Not even all his power, lies, tricks, and violence and intimidation against Vox could overcome the overwhelming mobilisation of the Spanish people,” Abascal said. “Love of country has won.”

“It’s important that all of Spain knows that only the significant growth since 2023 has made it possible to oust Pedro Sánchez. Vox is the only national party that has grown…. record participation, with an unequivocal democratic mandate in favour of change.”

The original story continues as follows…

Record turnout on Sunday saw some 78 per cent of eligible voters head to the polls, far surpassing the 66 per cent seen at the previous election in 2023 and the highest recorded since democratic elections returned in the late 1970s after Francisco Franco’s death.

While Prime Minsiter Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) had pinned its hopes on the idea that high voter turnout would benefit their chances of retaining power, the scandal-plagued leftist administration appears to have fallen short. The conservative People’s Party declared victory on social media, saying: “The PP is going to win the elections and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to be Prime Minister of Spain.”

With over 90 per cent of the vote counted at the time of this reporting, the PP are projected to have come out on top, with an estimated 132 seats in the Parliament, compared to 117 for the Socialists.

While this is below the 176-seat threshold to form a government, the PP could form a coalition government with the anti-mass migration VOX party of Santiago Abascal, which is projected to have won 53 seats, an increase of 20 over the last election.

Although sometimes at odds, the People’s Party and VOX have entered into four successful coalitions at the local level in recent years. Forming a national government will likely be more difficult; however, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has said that he is willing to work with VOX.

Such a deal, which would likely make Feijóo the next Prime Minister of Spain, would likely require the People’s Party to adopt a hardline approach to immigration.

Feijóo was previously seen as soft on the issue, yet his stance has seemingly hardened over the past year, during which the Socialist Sánchez government implemented a controversial amnesty scheme for hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants without parliamentary consent and oversaw the scandalous invasion of Spanish exclave Ceuta in July by upwards of 80,000 illegals from Morocco over just 24 hours.

It remains to be seen how close Feijóo will be willing to come to Abascal’s “remigration” position, in which millions are removed from the country.

Nevertheless, the defeat of Sánchez represents a major blow to the open borders faction within the European Union, which has already been drifting right on the issue over the past year, including the recent approval of deportation hubs in third-party countries outside of the bloc.

The fall of the socialists in Spain may also bode well for right-wing parties heading into the major European election year of 2027, during which conservatives and populists will seek to take power in France and Poland, while hoping to retain power in Italy and Greece.

Responding to the defeat of Sánchez, whom he frequently sparred with on the international stage notably during the Iran conflict when Sánchez refused to allow American troops base access, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Sunday: “He lost? Oh, that’s a good thing. He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose.”

The strong result for the populist party VOX and its leader Santiago Abascal was hailed by allies across Europe.

Deputy Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said: “The left is out of power in Spain, Sánchez OUT! A historic result for my friend Santiago Abascal and VOX, allies of the League in the Patriots group in Europe. Finally, things are changing: Spain is once again defending its own borders and those of Europe.”

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán said: “Congratulations to Santiago Abascal and Vox on their remarkable election result! The Spanish patriots now hold the key to a new right-wing government. You have a historic opportunity to save Spain.”

National Rally leader and current frontrunner to become the next French prime minister, Jordan Bardella added: “The Spanish people have spoken: they are putting an end to the rule of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was beset by corruption scandals and had turned his country into one of the gateways for immigration to the European continent.

The right-wing bloc wins an absolute majority, with historic voter turnout. I congratulate our allies at VOX and their leader Santiago Abascal on their outstanding result. Long live a free and proud Spain!”

This story is developing. More to follow…