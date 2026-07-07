ABC’s Hostin: GOP Doesn’t Get to Take Moral High Ground over Graham Platner

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said the Republican Party didn’t get to take the “moral high ground” because Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner faces new allegations of rape.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “It takes tremendous courage for sexual assault victims to speak of what’s been done to them, and especially in such a public way, so I’m glad people have gotten to the point of the off-ramp. But, like Alyssa, I was off Platner a long time ago due to so many problematic things you just named as well, but it is the disgusting time in politics where we decide what we’re willing to morally accept based on the jersey you’re wearing. And if you are one of those people that was willing to plug your nose, you’re the problem.”

Hostin said, “Well, then I’m the problem, because I was one of those people. And I said it, if I lived in Maine I would have plugged my nose and would have voted for him anyway. I think we are in a time of existential crisis in this country and I think Republicans fall in line. They don’t fall in love. Democrats want to fall in love and not fall in line. The Republican Party, the bar is so very low.”

Hostin contiued, “I can’t believe that they want to try to assume the moral high ground of the Republican party. I mean, you can miss me with all of that, especially when you have Pete Hegseth, who was confirmed by the Senate in 2025 as a cabinet member, as the Defense Secretary, when he had drinking allegations. His sister-in-law submitted a sworn affidavit describing his drinking problem, and in order to get confirmed, he pledged he wouldn’t drink on the job. Number two, he had a tattoo controversy, not one, but two tattoo controversies.”

She added, “I am taking about the Republican Party as a whole they are the Epstein file protection Party.”

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