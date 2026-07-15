Behar: Darline Graham Appointed First Female S.C. Senator ‘Very Definition of DEI’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Lindsey Graham’s sister serving out his term after his passing was the “very definition of a DEI.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t love it. You know, she’ll be the first woman to be a U.S. senator in South Carolina in the history of the state. And I think that is – it’s just fundamentally wrong that South Carolina just couldn’t elect a woman, and this is the only way that it was done. I think that experience does matter, and while she is a certified optician, and while she has done great work in that field, I don’t think that she should be representing the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. I just don’t believe in that.”

Behar said, “Isn’t this the very definition of a DEI?”

Hostin said, “Correct. It’s everything that the Republican Party stands against.”

Behar said, “Yeah.”

Hostin said, “Everything. It’s DEI, nepotism, all these things thrown in together. And, you know, at this very same time, Pete Hegseth blocked more promotions for women, in particular, for women of color to become admirals. And so this is happening when I feel like our government is fundamentally broken, and I just disagree with that.”

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