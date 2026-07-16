GOP Rep. Harrigan: Failing to Box in Iran Why We Have Same Problems as Day 1, We Have to Put Them in Box or Leave

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC) stated that we haven’t put Iran in a box yet, “which is why we are dealing with the problems that we have right here today, just like we had on day one.” And “We have to put them in the box or we have to leave. Those are the two options.”

While discussing strikes on power plants, Harrigan said, “I wanted to see that a long time ago. I’m so frustrated, Hugh, that we’re actually in this position, because, look, like I said, we’ve got to put Iran in a box. What does that mean? We have to set the conditions where Iran has only two choices: The first is to continue to pursue red lines that are not tolerable to the United States and the West, or, with their limited resources, they need to take care of the 92 million people in Iran who are not part of the IRGC that want to have some semblance of economic opportunity and quality of life. We have not set the conditions for that to happen in Iran, which is why we are dealing with the problems that we have right here today, just like we had on day one.”

He continued, “We need much better target selection. And that means that we have to go after their critical infrastructure and we have to turn Iran into Afghanistan if we are going to continue this war without it becoming a forever war. We have to put them in the box or we have to leave. Those are the two options.”

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