Exclusive — Rep. Morgan Griffith: Democrat Freak-Outs Over SAVE America Act’s ID for Mail-In Voting a ‘False Flag’

The leftist freak-outs over the voter ID portion of mail-in voting in the SAVE America Act are nothing more than a “false flag,” Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked about the critique from Democrat Rep. Sydney Kamlager Dove (D-CA), who said that “the Save Act would put our identity at risk if you now have to send in a copy of your ID with your mail-in ballot.”

“Do you have to send in a copy of your ID with your mail-in ballot?” Slater asked.

“You have to have some way of verifying your ID. You have to have an ID. You have to have some way of verifying the ID,” Griffith said, putting this in greater perspective by explaining that people put out their ID information every single day often without realizing it.

“You’re putting your you’re putting your ID information onto every time you buy something online. You’re putting in your information. I mean, how many times I filled out that information-name, address, telephone number, credit card number, et cetera, et cetera,” he continued. “You’re putting that on information every day.”

“So, unless we want to stop internet sales or say that that’s somehow, you know — yes, your identity is a little bit at risk, but… you’re never going to stop the bad guys from coming up with creative ways to do bad things,” he said. “That said, in large measure, I think it’s a false flag, in the sense that it’s just a way to come up with an excuse to say we don’t want to have voter IDs.”

Griffith surmised with Slater that one way to eliminate this concern could be eliminating mail-in voting altogether.

“You could do that,” the congressman said. “Very easily.”

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