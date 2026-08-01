Maher: Media ‘Lying’ and Newsom Is Soft on Far-Left Dems

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the media has been “lying” about the politics of far-left candidates and criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his accommodating stance towards them.

During his closing monologue on democratic socialism, Maher said that “this nonsense is not where most Democratic politicians are right now. But it’s also becoming a raging Fyre Festival in the party that neither is anyone putting out.”

He continued, “People are actually getting elected now who literally don’t think we should have police or prisons or borders. And, again, they’re not lying about who they are, the media is. Ask Ms. Chevalier about the border, she says, ‘Yes, literally, abolish the border’. You know, if you call a woman a whore and everyone gasps and then the woman says, oh, no, he’s right, I’m literally a prostitute, believe her. This crowd literally wants to get rid of our form of government, the Senate, but also, and I quote, ‘Replace the president and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.’ Yeah, no biggie, just taking the very essence of our government, which is three branches checking each other and shitcanning two-and-a-half of them.”

Maher further stated, “No wonder that the most true blue Democrat ever, James Carville, says, ‘[T]here’s just some shit I can’t be in the same tent with.’ … Now, Gavin Newsom disagrees. He says he’s good with it, because the party is a ‘big tent.’ Well, you know what else you find in a tent? Clowns. It’s so funny, so many liberals shit themselves every time Trump puts gold on something in the Oval Office, oh, it’s historic. And the separation of powers isn’t?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett