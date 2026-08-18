Dem Candidate Jolly: If General Election Were Tonight, I Would Win FL Gov Race

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” former Florida Rep. David Jolly, a Republican-turned-Democrat, said “if the election were tonight, we would win the general election in Florida as a Democratic candidate.”

Jolly said, “If the election were tonight, we would win the general election in Florida as a Democratic candidate. Sure, I think I‘m a strong candidate building a coalition, but the cycle is presenting an opportunity where voters are just screaming for change. I do think there‘s a new coalition emerging in American politics. We‘re seeing it in Florida. It‘s rooted not so much in party, but in the basic everyday majority that believes that the economy should work for everybody, that government should fill in the gaps where the private sector can‘t deliver on housing, health care, education, clean air, clean water, and that, yes, we should be a place where everyone‘s rights are protected and their dignity respected. That doesn‘t have to be an ambitious progressive agenda.”

He added, “You mentioned I‘m a former Republican. Some of my roots are in less government Libertarianism. I spent five years, six years maybe as an Independent, really just tackling big problems that needed big solutions. I‘m telling you, if the election were tonight in Florida, Florida‘s voters would elect a Democratic governor for the first time in 30 years.”

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