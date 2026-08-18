GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump ‘Overpromised’ in Iran Conflict, He Needs to ‘Say Less’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said President Donald Trump should “say less” and not “overpromise” about the military action in Iran.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Trump is essentially saying that now the strategy is, you know, giving Iran the old talk-to-the-hand treatment. What do you make of this? Is this what you would advise him to do?”

Bacon said, “I think this is a better strategy than what we have had. The blockade is probably the easier thing for us to enforce. Right now we’ve been able to choke almost all the traffic going in and out of Iran. That’s good. Their economy is really struggling. It’s going to really weaken the regime. However, I would say that Iran had been fairly effective up until now, shutting off about 90% of the flow of traffic, but we’re starting to see more traffic get in and out of there and that’s a good thing. The problem, I think, with the president early in this fight, he overpromised that it’s going to be a quick fight. And then he tried to go it alone without trying to bring in Democrats or trying to involve Congress, and you can’t fight a war in a partisan manner.”

He added, “I think the president is on to a strategy of blockade. I also recommend, say less. There should be fewer people talking on this because there’s contradictory messages going out there. Speak softly, but carry a big stick.”

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