GOP Rep. Moore: The Senate Will Cost the GOP the House if They Don’t Pass the SAVE America Act

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV), a co-sponsor of the SAVE America Act, warned of consequences if Senate Republicans failed to move on the legislation.

According to the West Virginia Republican, failing to pass the SAVE America Act would result in Republicans losing the House.

“The legislative calendar is going to be short when you return,” FBN’s Cheryl Casone said. “The House returns to Washington Monday, and the lower chamber is only going to have 16 legislative days before the midterms. There is a lot on the docket here, Congressman, including the Senate’s version of the stopgap funding bill. Work is expected to resume on a third reconciliation package. Politico is also reporting that pressure is growing on House Republican leaders to allow a floor vote on data center legislation following mounting public opposition to these facilities in several parts of the country, Congressman. So, after the stopgap funding bill, what should be the first priority for the Republican conference?”

Moore replied, “Well, you hit the nail on the head. And look, as an appropriator, we are working through that C.R. that’s going to go till December 14th, which is then going to give us the ability to not be placed in a position where we got a gun to our head at the end of September to put together some C.R. to continue to fund the government. We have already passed a C.R. The Senate has passed their C.R., the continuing resolution. So, we’re going to have funding through the elections and then continue our work on the appropriations bill, which I feel highly confident we’re going to get all 12 bills done again, just like we did last year. I think that that’s absolutely going to happen.”

“But first and foremost, we have to pass Reconciliation 3.0, the bill that I’m a co-sponsor of. The SAVE America Act is part of Reconciliation 3.0,” he continued. “We just talked about elections, and we talked about turnout. If we don’t pass the SAVE America Act, that is going to have a dramatic effect on our turnout, and in a sense, if we’re not able to pass that, I think the Senate, if they for some reason decide to take that out of that reconciliation bill, that could ultimately play a role in how these elections play out and harm the House. The Senate could be in a position where they could essentially lose the House if they don’t pass the SAVE America Act. So, that bill is a must pass. It has to stay exactly where it is in Reconciliation 3.0.”

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