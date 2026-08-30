Homan: Dems Using ‘Hateful Rhetoric’ to Mischaracterize what ICE Does

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump Border Czar Tom Homan criticized Democrats for using “hateful rhetoric” that mischaracterizes the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and endangers federal agents.

Host Dana Bash asked, “Senator Chris Murphy said ICE officers targeted parents at school bus stops this week. He said, ‘In Danbury, they are just targeting parents sitting at school bus stops just to terrorize little kids.’ Are ICE officers detaining parents at school bus stops?”

Homan said, “ICE isn’t in the business of terrorizing children. That’s just political fire. ICE is out there enforcing a law that was enacted by Congress. When we arrest illegal aliens, are some parents? I’m sure many are, but we’re not out there to terrorize children. We are out there to look for illegal aliens with final orders of removal, those who overstay, those who are criminals. We’re out there looking for and arresting them. ICE has no intention of terrorizing children. That is just a political statement made to enrage the American people.”

He added, “They think it’s a winning message to vilify ICE. And I’ve said for a long time, all these hateful words against ICE and what ICE does, that’s a reason assaults against ICE officers is up over 9,000%, the threats. No other law enforcement in the world has that percentage of increase in threats. And I say most of it is based on hateful rhetoric and mischaracterization of what ICE does.”

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