Pressley: SCOTUS a ‘Co-conspirator’ in Undermining Fair Elections

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said the Supreme Court has been a “co-conspirator” with the Trump administration in undermining free and fair elections.

Witt asked, “How concerned are you that the Trump administration may try to interfere in the midterm elections? Because we’ve already seen the ongoing effort against mail-in voting?”

Pressley said, “Well, you know, I have to say Project 2025 was never just a blueprint. It’s always been a playbook. They always brag and telegraph their harm. And it was all laid out right there.”

She continued, “People understand how high the stakes are in this moment. It’s always been about rigging the system because they can’t win on their own merits. There’s no agenda except for harm, and the American people are feeling it. So I have concerns.”

She added, “We have to begin the contingency plans of preparing, because we fully expect them to challenge our elections every day. Free and fair elections are being, degraded and undermined. This Supreme Court has been a co-conspirator and complicit in that. All the more reason why, again, we need to be the governing majority in the House and we need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

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