Ted Cruz: The Left Has ‘Real Bigotry’ Toward Justice Clarence Thomas

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that the left has a “real bigotry” toward Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to read a little bit of your book, and that’s the part I want to read. You describe that time at Yale Law School. You say, quote, it would take several more years before Thomas, still an angry young man dressed in army fatigues and out of the habit of good grooming, as he put it, would be able to purge his heart of anger and come to embrace the conservative principles that are today the bedrock of his jurisprudence. Justice Thomas, of course, ultimately would go on to be one of the deciding factors in declaring affirmative action unconstitutional, writing, it demeans us all. What do you say to those who argue Justice Thomas has overturned the very legal decisions that helped him get to the court?”

Cruz said, “Well, I would say that there is a bitterness that is directed to Justice Thomas that is profoundly unfair. If you look at Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia was every bit as conservative as Justice Thomas, but yet Scalia didn’t have the scorn, the contempt, the derision. And the left, I think, has a real bigotry. They look at Clarence Thomas and they say, how dare a black man believe what he believes. And Clarence Thomas is someone who is not going to be told what to believe.”

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