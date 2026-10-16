Sanders: ‘Imperative’ Dems Put a Check on ‘Most Dangerous’ President in History

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” senior contributing editor Michele Norris aired a preview clip from her primetime special, ‘Long Game: The Bernie Sanders Effect.’ in which Sen. Sanders (I-VT) said it is imperative Democrats win control of the House and Senate to “put a check on the most dangerous president in the history of the United States.”

Sanders said, “Let me be clear. I think it is absolutely imperative that in the next month, we do everything we can to elect Democrats to the House and Senate so that we can — and take control of both bodies so that we can finally put a check on the most dangerous president in the history of the United States. That’s issue number one, alright? But that’s not good enough.”

He added, “I’m an Independent but I caucus with the Democrats. Some of my Democratic colleagues, they go around and they say Trump is terrible, Trump is awful. And they do it in all kinds of creative and intelligent ways. They’re right. It ain’t good enough. We got to take Trump on. But we have to do more. You have to implement an agenda that works for the working class of this country.”

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