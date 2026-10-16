Ty Cobb: Trump’s DOJ Attacking ‘Election Mechanisms on Every Front’

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said at President Donald Trump’s direction, the Department of Justice is attacking “the election mechanisms on every front.”

Cobb said, “If people have been listening, frankly, it’s been out there in black and white for two years. On his very first day, you know, Trump issued an executive order against mail-in ballots. Now, he did get kicked in the teeth by the courts on the mail-in ballots for trying to do something that was clearly unconstitutional. But the Justice Department, at Trump’s direction, is out there flailing to try to attack the election mechanisms on every front. We’ve got the California lawsuit, over 20,000 voters that the Justice Department is allegedly concerned about. They don’t know for a fact that any of them are improperly on the rolls, but they gave California 48 hours and then they went to court.

He continued, “It’s all pre-textual. It’s just it’s the same thing. Same reason that they’re sending a thousand observers to the polls, three times more than we’ve ever seen in history before. And unlike prior times in history, when the observers go to the polls, they’re there to try to make sure that minorities and others, you know, have the opportunity to actually exercise their right to vote. These observers are there to try to develop a reason for Trump to declare an emergency.”

He added, “So we’ve got we’ve got pretext on the rise. And and we also have the circumstance where President Trump in 2020 asked Bill Barr to seize election machines and seize ballots, and he refused. He doesn’t have anybody who refused this time.”

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