Jeep Crashes into Family on NYC Sidewalk: ‘A Car Sped Up to Hit Us’

A Jeep slammed into six family members gathered on a Bronx sidewalk on Sunday morning, leaving a woman in critical condition.

The victims believe the incident was a targeted attack, police officers told the New York Post.

A photo showed the silver vehicle with its front end crashed against a chain-link fence, its hood up, and debris scattered on the pavement around it:

Jeep plows into family on Bronx sidewalk in suspected targeted attack https://t.co/nDhf3y5Gs8 pic.twitter.com/F2vOMdAaM9 — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2021

The report continued:

The gray Jeep mounted the sidewalk at 170 Street and Sheridan Avenue near Grant Park in Claremont just before 4 a.m., the NYPD said, with the driver and a passenger fleeing the scene. It struck six people, all of whom were related, pinning a 60-year-old man and 34-year-old woman underneath, the NYPD said. The pair were eventually freed by firefighters and a police rescue team. All six were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition, the NYPD said. Her injuries included a broken pelvis, sources said.

The remaining five family members suffered minor injuries, the sources told the outlet.

According to CBS New York, police are searching for the driver of the Jeep and the family said there were two individuals inside the vehicle when it jumped the curb.

“It was way too quick. I couldn’t really see. I couldn’t really tell what happened, but all I could say is a car sped up to hit us. I don’t know why,” a witness told the outlet.

Following the incident, the victims’ family claimed they held onto the driver and the passenger to wait for police to arrive but said they heard shots fired nearby.

“They believe the shots were meant to scare them into releasing the two, which they did,” the CBS article stated, adding a shell casing was seen near an evidence marker, but police are still investigating whether the shooting and crash were connected.

So far, no one has been arrested, the Post report concluded.