Brian Laundrie’s father was seen mowing the lawn outside his Florida home Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Gabby Petito’s autopsy found she was strangled.

In a video clip, Chris Laundrie appeared to ignore questions posed by reporters while mowing his grass around a memorial created for Petito outside the house in North Port, according to the New York Post.

“Chris, have you and Roberta talked about the autopsy results? How do you feel to know that Gabby died of strangulation in the wilderness of Wyoming?” a reporter asked him in the Fox News video:

“She used to live with you. How does that make you feel? Does it bother you that Gabby was strangled? Was your son involved in strangling Gabby?” the reporter continued.

However, Chris Laundrie refused to reply when asked about Petito’s autopsy, which showed she had been manually strangled during a cross-country journey with his son.

Chris Laundrie also did not comment on his missing son, who has been the subject of a lengthy manhunt once he was named a person of interest in the young woman’s case.

Petito died three to four weeks before her body was discovered September 19 near Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said during a press conference.

However, it was not clear if the determination could lead to more charges against Brian Laundrie, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“Investigators have searched for Laundrie in Florida and also searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Sarasota,” the outlet continued:

Federal officials in Wyoming last month charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say to whom the card belonged.

When asked about the coroner’s determination, the Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, said in a statement his client only faced the fraud charge regarding the case.

“At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the fraud charge pending against him,” Bertolino noted.