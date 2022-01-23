A Florida teen reportedly motivated by the movie Scream has been charged with attempted murder after deputies say he tried to kill a man so he could “place the victim’s body into his closet” where he could keep the “body all to himself.”

Logan Smith, 18, of Cocoa, was arrested on January 17 and is currently being held without bond, according to online arrest records from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 17, Smith allegedly attempted to strangle a male jogger and was subsequently “overpowered by his victim and detained until deputies arrived at the scene,” WOFL reports, citing an arrest report.

Before the attack, Smith allegedly collected “a rubber mallet, an aerosol Axe deodorant can and a clothing robe belt,” and stashed them between cars in his driveway, per the outlet.

According to WOFL:

“The defendant walked directly across his street where he hid behind a light pole. He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise. The defendant waited for the victim to run past the light pole and proceeded to run after him,” a deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit. “The defendant then tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim’s head until it was around the front area of the victim’s neck.”

The victim knew right away what was happening and put to use his martial arts skills to stop Smith, deputies said.

WOFL reports:

Smith said he was going to kill the victim by strangulation, before dragging his body into his home on the bedsheet, deputies said. He explained that the mallet would be used to strike the victim and the aerosol would be used to spray the victim’s eyes, disabling his vision, deputies said. “He further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself. The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfill his sexual fantasies,” the arrest report said.

Smith allegedly told deputies he had been observing the man for six weeks and was analyzing his route, which passed by Smith’s residence. The report said he informed deputies he decided to try to kill the man after watching the movie Scream, according to additional reporting by WOFL.

His mother’s boyfriend spoke to the outlet about the 18-year-old.

“We just thought it was odd that he wanted to go out to the movies by himself. A person like Logan is more of a loner. They don’t like to go out of their comfort zone,” said the man, who is not identified by the outlet, and has known the defendant for a year.

“He wouldn’t have been the kid you invited to the cool parties. He wouldn’t be the kid that had the cool shoes,” he said.