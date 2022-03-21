VIDEO: Woman Allegedly Mugged by Suspect Fleeing Police in L.A.

Authorities took a driver into custody following a chase in West Los Angeles in which he allegedly mugged a citizen, and the incident was caught on camera.

“The driver of the black vehicle, a possible murder suspect, was seen driving on the southbound 405 freeway,” NBC Los Angeles reported Sunday.

The incident occurred after Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón backed away from a few of his most controversial policies, facing criticism regarding lenient sentences, rising crime, and an effort to force a recall election.

Breitbart News reported in February:

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire George Soros, who has backed radical prosecutors across the country as Democrats pursue an agenda of “criminal justice reform.” Gascón and his allies have presided over a crime wave that has overwhelmed many Democrat-run cities and is becoming a major political issue.

Per the recent incident, the man pulled off the highway, driving through residential neighborhoods until he hit a dead end. He abandoned the vehicle and later emerged onto a main road.

A woman was walking a pair of dogs when the individual came into view and he appeared to grab her shirt as she struggled with him.

Additional video footage of the incident showed what happened from another angle and the suspect running away:

The man fled to a Starbucks and officers eventually took him into custody while also attending the woman.

The driver was a possible suspect regarding the death of a woman who suffered gunshot wounds in Long Beach.

She was later pronounced dead and officials are still investigating a motive for the shooting, the NBC article read, adding, “The 32-year-old Wilmington resident was booked on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $2 million bond.”

Meanwhile, crime and homelessness were included in the main concerns for California voters, however, Democrats reportedly failed to address them during their recent statewide convention.