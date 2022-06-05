VIDEO: Two Workers Attacked with Chain Inside Manhattan Store

A disturbing scene unfolded in Chelsea, Manhattan, on Tuesday at a Duane Reade once a man was accused of stealing merchandise.

The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. inside the store located at 27th Street and 6th avenue, ABC 7 reported Friday.

According to officers, a man allegedly stole approximately $1,745 worth of items and, as he left the shop, threatened to hurt the workers on duty at the time.

“Then about 10 minutes later, he returned with a bike chain and started swinging,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed the suspect wearing a white t-shirt and a backward baseball cap leaning over the counter with the chain.

He then pushed his way behind the counter, following two individuals who were trying to avoid him, and appeared to swing the chain at them as they huddled together.

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) 13th Precinct shared a photo of the suspect on Thursday and asked citizens for help in identifying him:

🚨The 13th Precinct Detective Squad needs your help in identifying and locating the following individual wanted for a robbery from Duane Reade on 6th Ave in Manhattan on 5/31/22. If you have any info in regards please contact the 13th Squad or @NYPDTips #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BjQPmTKFDx — NYPD 13th Precinct (@NYPD13Pct) June 2, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) made fighting crime a top issue during his campaign in November, but a recent poll found his failure to deliver on those promises was being criticized by voters, Breitbart News reported on May 5:

A survey by Quinnipiac University shows crime is the top concern of 49 percent of city voters — more than triple the 15 percent of respondents who cited affordable housing and 12 percent homelessness. However just 37 percent of city residents approved of Adams’s performance on crime, compared to 54 percent who disapproved. … Adams, a retired transit cop, made law and order the cornerstone of his bid for City Hall. But violent crime has mostly worsened during his four months in office with no sign yet of an end to the violence as an overwhelming majority of voters (86 percent) support having more police officers in the New York City subway system, while 12 percent oppose it.

The workers involved in the recent incident, a 42-year-old and a 60-year-old woman, suffered cuts and swelling, according to the ABC 7 report.

The suspect was described as being in his 40s, five feet, eleven inches tall, and weighing approximately 185 pounds.