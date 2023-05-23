Report: Teen Girl Confesses to ‘Sexual Activity’ with Boys Aged 10 and 14

A teenage girl reportedly confessed to “engaging in sexual activity” with two young boys in Columbus, Mississippi, and her mother is also facing charges in the case.

The Daily Mail said Monday the boy’s ages are 10 and 14, adding that 17-year-old Amiracle Morgan is reportedly facing charges of sexual battery and rape.

Meanwhile, law enforcement charged the teen’s mother, 32-year-old Raven Morgan, after she allegedly brought several children to harm those who alerted officials about the situation.

The Mail also shared photos of the suspects accused in the case:

Amiracle, who is being charged as an adult, is accused of performing sexual acts while several children watched on Mother’s Day. The group later called police to relay what happened.

The teen’s mother allegedly got neighborhood children together to target those who reported what they saw.

During an interview with WTVA, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry called the situation “disturbing”:

He continued:

I was also a little more disturbed when I found out the mother brought her children to beat up the people who saw what took place. That’s not gonna be tolerated. Nobody should have to worry about people coming and jumping on them or breaking in doors and wanting to fight them for what? Because you did wrong? Oh, okay. Keep on. We’re gonna have a place for you. You know, we put the momma in jail. Momma act a fool, she’s going to jail, too. Everybody goes to jail.

The 32-year-old is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Mail report said, adding, “Both are accused of assaulting another juvenile who exposed the alleged sexual crimes.”

According to WTVA, Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000.

When it comes to child sexual abuse, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN) said children are unable to consent to any type of sexual activity.

“The majority of perpetrators are someone the child or family knows,” the organization said, adding, “They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child.”

Victims of child sexual abuse can experience long-lasting affects, the organization noted.

