A newly wed man drowned while snorkeling off the coast of Hawaii, and thieves stole the couple’s rental car and belongings.

Steven Phan, from South Bay, California, and his wife Brittney, who had been married for three months, were snorkeling off Kahe Point, also known as Electric Beach, in Oahu, Honolulu, on June 1 when the 49-year-old disappeared under water, the New York Post reported.

A spear fisherman pulled Phan to shore where bystanders attempted CPR, KTIV reported.

During the commotion, it was reported that the couple’s bag and car disappeared.

“People, they don’t have decency, integrity, it’s just morals I guess,” ShinTamashiro, the spear fisherman told KTIV.

John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division, said the city will be installing a new lifeguard tower at the beach.

“This is a place where we have long known we need more of an ocean safety presence,” Titchen told KTIV. “And so any time we see a case like this before we can get set up and get in here and get established, it’s heartbreaking.”

A GoFund has been organized to assist in Phan’s funeral expenses.

“We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven,” organizer Michelle Rankin said. “Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”

The couple were married three months earlier in a ceremony in Mexico, the Daily Mail reported.

Authorities are still investigating Phan’s death and the theft of the vehicle.