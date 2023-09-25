An illegal alien is accused of biting off a piece of a New York City police officer’s finger after his arrest late Wednesday.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified as Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz of Brooklyn, allegedly hit a police squad car and several other vehicles before being taken into custody, Fox News reported Monday.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet the suspect is “emotionally disturbed.”

When the incident unfolded late Wednesday, officers were trying to pull over a car with expired out-of-state license plates and registered to another vehicle. The driver then apparently fled and went through Rufus King Park, nearly hitting several people, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The Fox article continued:

Rodriguez-Cruz then allegedly drove into oncoming traffic on Hillside Avenue before he smashed into four vehicles, including a police car on the Grand Central Parkway service road near Parsons Boulevard. Police arrested him after the crash and brought him to the 103rd Precinct building for processing, where he was accused of acting “disorderly” and then attacking the NYPD sergeant and biting off a chunk of his finger.

An image shows the officer’s hand with blood on it and the finger, which is blurred out: Illegal immigrant bites off police sergeant's finger after DUI bust: sources https://t.co/pbHTjchuqE #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) September 25, 2023

There were numerous charges leveled against the suspect, some of which were assault with intent to cause disfigurement, assaulting an officer, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

The suspect later pleaded not guilty and officials are holding him on $250,000, the Fox article read.

In August, another illegal alien was accused of assaulting an officer in Virginia, Breitbart News reported:

President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network, which includes a parole pipeline for hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens every month, reportedly welcomed an illegal alien woman now accused of fracturing the skull of a Chesapeake, Virginia, police officer. Yacarely Diaz-Castro, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Nicaragua, was arrested and charged this month with drunk driving causing serious bodily injuries, driving without a license, and failing to move for a stationary vehicle with warning lights.

SCOOP: This Nicaraguan illegal alien was welcomed in by the Biden admin 7 months ago and released w/"Notice to Report" via parole. Now a Virginia police officer is suffering a fractured skull, vertebrae, and "permanent & significant impairment" as a result of her drunk driving. https://t.co/VYzXwQmxQr pic.twitter.com/Uncx5y8p3g — Jon Feere 🇺🇸 (@JonFeere) August 23, 2023

More recently, a migrant suspected of being a Mexican cartel informant assaulted and bit a Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agent, the outlet reported Monday.

The incident happened after the suspect crossed the border from Mexico.

“This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don’t want to be apprehended,” former Republican Representative Mayra Flores wrote in a social media post showing the bloody aftermath:

This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don't want to be apprehended. The suspect was encountered by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas, and was labeled a rat by the cartels. Please pray for our men and women in uniform 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4ns0ZvbhUf — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores_TX) September 24, 2023

“The suspect was encountered by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas, and was labeled a rat by the cartels. Please pray for our men and women in uniform,” she added.