Report: Biden’s Parole Pipeline Welcomed Illegal Alien Now Accused of Fracturing Police Officer’s Skull

President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network, which includes a parole pipeline for hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens every month, reportedly welcomed an illegal alien woman now accused of fracturing the skull of a Chesapeake, Virginia, police officer.

Yacarely Diaz-Castro, a 30-year-old illegal alien from Nicaragua, was arrested and charged this month with drunk driving causing serious bodily injuries, driving without a license, and failing to move for a stationary vehicle with warning lights.

Center for Immigration Studies Director of Investigations Jon Feere, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official, said Diaz-Castro is just one of nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens that have been released into American communities specifically through Biden’s parole pipeline.

SCOOP: This Nicaraguan illegal alien was welcomed in by the Biden admin 7 months ago and released w/"Notice to Report" via parole. Now a Virginia police officer is suffering a fractured skull, vertebrae, and "permanent & significant impairment" as a result of her drunk driving. https://t.co/VYzXwQmxQr pic.twitter.com/Uncx5y8p3g — Jon Feere 🇺🇸 (@JonFeere) August 23, 2023

According to police, Diaz-Castro was driving drunk when she hit a police officer who had pulled over another vehicle on the side of a highway. The officer’s police car had its emergency lights on.

Police said Diaz-Castro crashed her vehicle into the officer’s police car, sending the officer over the guardrail. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is being treated for serious injuries including a skull and vertebrae fracture.

During their investigation, police said Diaz-Castro smelled of alcohol and had multiple empty beer cans in her vehicle at the time of the crash. Diaz-Castro allegedly confessed to drinking at a bar just before the crash occurred.

Diaz-Castro is currently being held without bail.

