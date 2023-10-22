Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake’s estranged 38-year-old son is wanted for allegedly shooting two police officers on Saturday in La Vergne, Tennessee.

Fox 17 identified John C. Drake, Jr. as a convicted felon who is wanted on two counts of attempted first degree murder.

In a social media post Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Drake, Jr. is now on its most wanted list:

The suspect is accused of shooting two officers who were investigating a stolen car at a Dollar General store, per WKRN.

Drake, Jr. allegedly shot the officers after struggling with them. Now, officials are trying to locate him. The WKRN report noted one of the officers had been released from the hospital and the other was listed in stable condition.

MANHUNT: Photos from the scene as multiple agencies aid in the search for a man who shot two LaVergne Police officers. STORY>>https://t.co/KiiOldbXQ5 pic.twitter.com/RjhXu3Kjad — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) October 21, 2023

“The injured officers who were shot in La Vergne have been identified as Officer Gregory Kern and Officer Ashely Boleyjack,” WKRN reported Sunday:

The injured officers who were shot in La Vergne have been identified as Officer Gregory Kern and Officer Ashely Boleyjack. https://t.co/IY3pHST6tN pic.twitter.com/N3AzzpDsKv — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) October 22, 2023

In a statement, Chief Drake expressed his sadness over learning about the case:

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt. Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.

According to WBIR, one of the officers was shot in the shoulder and the other in the groin area.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt, grey pants, and a black hat when the incident occurred.

“A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest,” the TBI said.