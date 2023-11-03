A Chinese national allegedly “drunk driving” a Porsche at more than 100 mph has fled the U.S. after losing control of the vehicle on a Washington state highway, causing a fatal crash.

Ting Ye, 26, was charged with vehicular homicide in King County following the September 30 incident which killed her passenger, 27-year-old Yabao Liu, the Daily Mail reported. The outlet alleged that she was drunk at the time of the high-speed crash, with terrifying surveillance footage showing the car slam into a metal barrier and become airborne.

NEW: Chinese national Ting Ye has fled to China after crashing a Porsche, killing one, traveling 100mph in Seattle, Washington. The car slammed into a concrete barricade and landed upside down. Ye refused to speak with investigators about what happened and spent the next week… pic.twitter.com/8Fnwqv4QXj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 3, 2023

In the harrowing video captured by traffic cameras around 4:00 a.m., the Porsche can be seen speeding so fast that it is nearly a blur.

Liu died, whereas Ye was only treated for minor injuries and was discharged from a local hospital.

“The pair came to Bellevue for work, although their exact relationship was unclear,” TMZ reported.

Court documents indicated that Ye was uncooperative with the police investigation taking place at the hospital and managed to slip out, escape over the Washington border to Canada, and ultimately flee back to her home country of China.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against her, and an arrest warrant was issued, but it was too late.

The Department of Justice has now stepped in, hoping to extradite Ye in order to bring her to justice. However, the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with China, which may prove difficult for Washington, DC, officials.

“If Ye is successfully brought back to the U.S., she could be sentenced to up to eight-and-a-half years behind bars,” the Daily Mail reported.