Caught on Camera: Armed Home Invaders Tie up Father, Rob House

A Philadelphia home invasion caught on surveillance camera shows a father being tied up and four armed assailants robbing his home.

ABC 6 reported that the invasion occurred in broad daylight, around 10:12 a.m. on November 6, 2023. Video of the incident was recently released to help police identify and locate the perpetrators.

Four men can be seen jumping out of an Acura and accosting the father in the front yard. They allegedly led him into the house at gunpoint, tied him up, pistol-whipped him, and then robbed the premises.

The father’s four-year-old daughter was frightened and began screaming, and one of the four suspects allegedly responded to her by saying, “Shut up or I kill you too.”

Daytime Philadelphia home invasion. 4 armed guys pull up up in Acura, as business owner outside home with employee. ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ say they force them inside, assault them, tie up family. You see little child watching. Wheel out safe,steal guns & jewelry too. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LOVLwVGH3y — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) November 14, 2023

The Patch noted that Philadelphia police described the suspects “as Hispanic men” and warned anyone who sees them to call 911 instead of approaching them.

