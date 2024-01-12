A citizen helped nab a suspected porch pirate on January 3 in Yonkers, New York, and law enforcement appreciated his assistance.

Twenty-seven-year-old Francisco Jose Eder Mateo was caught off guard when a city worker slammed into him as the suspect tried to flee police, the New York Post reported Monday.

“EDER MATEO decided that he was going to steal some packages from the porch of one of our residents. Unfortunately for him, our 2nd Precinct Officers were ready for him,” the Yonkers Police Department wrote in a social media post.

The department’s video footage shows the scene unfold as the suspect, wearing a camouflage jacket, allegedly steals a box off someone’s front steps. The homeowner was not there at the time, but his Ring doorbell recorded the incident. When he saw it on his phone, he called the police for help.

When an officer later confronted the suspect and told him to stop walking away, he refused to comply and took off running:

Yonkers Police Arrest Porch Pirate Caught on Camera After Foot Pursuit Christmas may be over, but the spirit of the Grinch is still alive in some people, especially Francisco Jose EDER MATEO, 27, of the Bronx. EDER MATEO decided that he was going to steal some packages from the porch of one of our residents. Unfortunately for him, our 2nd Precinct Officers were ready for him. Despite his camouflaged jacket, Officers were able to spot EDER MATEO pretty easily. When they tried to stop him, he led them on a brief foot pursuit around the area. He thought he was getting away, until he was stopped in his tracks by a Yonkers public works employee who saw him running from the Officers. This Good Samaritan got out of his car and knocked EDER MATEO to the ground, allowing the closely pursuing Officers to apprehend him. EDER MATEO was charged with Grand Larceny 4th and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (both Felonies), among other misdemeanors. At his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance.This video shows what happens when everyone works together seamlessly to stop crime. A resident sees a crime and quickly calls it in allowing Officers to get on the scene quickly, Officers flood the area to ensure the suspect can’t get away despite his attempted fleeing, finished off by a Good Samaritan who saw an opportunity to help our Officers capture a suspect and took that opportunity- right to him. To any future thieves planning to commit these crimes in Yonkers- pick somewhere else. Our residents, Officers, and City employees will not stand by and allow you to victimize people in this City. You will be apprehended and delivered to the court system to answer for your actions.#yonkerspd #yonkerspolice #yonkers #porchpirate #arrest #pursuit #footpursuit Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

However, a public works employee saw what was happening and decided to intervene by exiting his vehicle and knocking the suspect to the ground as he tried to run past him. He then helped hold the suspect on the ground as officers pulled up.

“EDER MATEO was charged with Grand Larceny 4th and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (both Felonies), among other misdemeanors. At his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance,” the police department said.

Social media users were quick to comment on the video, one person writing, “Good job! Time TO FIX BAIL REFORM!!” while another said, “Great takedown!!! Excellent work by all!!!”

The news and video come as Canadian police are warning victims of so-called “porch pirates” not to expose the suspects due to privacy concerns, Breitbart News reported Thursday.