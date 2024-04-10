Police: New Jersey High School Teacher Met Student for Sex in Wildlife Preserve Five Times

A New Jersey high school teacher has been accused of having a predatory sexual relationship with a student, with police alleging she met the minor for sex at a wildlife reserve at least five times.

Jessica Sawicki, 37, taught English at Hamilton High School West for seven years, according to a since-removed page on the school’s website, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

Police had been investigating the Point Pleasant woman since earlier in 2024, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Sawicki has been hit with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child after investigators found that she allegedly met the victim — whose name, age, and gender have not been publicized — at Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township for illegal acts.

Sawicki, who got married in 2021, “was arrested without incident and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution…where she remains incarcerated pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court,” according to Jersey Shore Online.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has asked anyone with more information to reach out to Detective David Sidorakis.

“Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law,” the office noted.