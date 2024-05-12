A suspect who is reportedly transgender is accused of a horrific murder that happened on Woodridge Square Drive in Houston, Texas, on May 3.

As victim Steven Anderson, 64, was walking to pick up mail, a car approach him from behind, ABC 13 reported Friday.

The outlet noted that “the suspect is 20-year-old Karon Fisher, identified in court records as a man but also described as a woman by police.” The New York Post said Fisher is “reportedly a transgender woman.”

The car hit the victim, then the driver reversed and hit him again. As community members who saw what happened dialed 911 for help, the suspect produced a knife and approached the victim. The suspect then flipped his body over and straddled him before kissing him.

Seconds later, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim nine times before walking away from the scene. Video footage shows the incident as the suspect, who has bleached blonde hair and is wearing a black bra and high-waisted black shorts, leans over the victim.

The suspect appears to try and enter a black vehicle before leaping over the victim’s body and running away from the scene:

Following the incident, witnesses told law enforcement where the suspect could be found, and officers eventually located and detained Fisher, according to CBS Austin.

In a social media post on May 6, the Houston Police Department shared Fisher’s mugshot and said the suspect was charged with murder.

According to the ABC 13 report, “Records show Fisher was on community supervision for five years for evading arrest in 2023. Records show Fisher was also charged with prostitution in 2021, but the case was later dismissed.”

The outlet added that the suspect was charged with assaulting a worker at a hospital the day of the alleged murder.

“It’s very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them,” one neighbor stated of the incident.