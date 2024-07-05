Three people are dead after an alleged drunk driver was accuse of plowing his Ford F-150 into a New York City park where people were gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday.

Authorities have charged the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Daniel Hyden of New Jersey, with several counts of driving while under the influence and driving without having a license, Fox 5 reported Friday.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said officers at the scene smelled alcohol, and people at the park detained the driver moments after the incident happened.

Law enforcement said the suspect sped down Water Street, went through an intersection, drove onto a sidewalk, and slammed into the group at Corlears Hook Park.

Video footage shows first responders at the scene and the damaged truck still parked where the incident occurred:

Eleven people were hit and one person is still in critical condition, the Fox article said, noting the FDNY removed four people who became trapped underneath the truck during the crash. Three of those victims lost their lives.

“Two of the victims have been identified as 59-year-old Lucille Pinkney, and her son, 38-year-old Hernan Pinkney,” the outlet said, noting that community members said they were all like family.

Police sources said the suspect reportedly worked as a substance abuse counselor who also wrote a book that was a guide to living with addiction, NBC New York reported on Friday.

“Chief of Patrol John Chell said he expected additional charges to be brought against Hyden, including vehicular manslaughter,” the outlet said, adding that at the time, the suspect was not wearing a seatbelt, had a suspended license, and refused drug testing.

The NBC article continued:

According to Hyden’s LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a program director for three residential treatment programs in Manhattan. … Law enforcement sources said Hyden had a prior arrest in February, where he was picked up for assault after allegedly punching a “fellow teacher” in the eye.

One witness told CBS New York how much she and others were enjoying the party when the truck appeared out of nowhere.

At first she thought someone was putting up more lights for the barbecue. However, that was not the case:

“I went running, screaming over here to see what happened after and it was melee,” the woman said. “It was crazy.”

In June, police said four people were killed and nine injured when a drunk driver plowed into a Long Island nail salon, according to Breitbart News.