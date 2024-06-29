Police: Drunk Driver Rams into Long Island Nail Salon, Killing Four

Four people were killed and nine others injured on Friday when a drunk driver rammed an SUV into a Deer Park, Long Island, nail salon, according to law enforcement.

Sixty-four-year-old Steven Schwally of Dix Hills has been charged with DWI in the case, ABC 7 reported Saturday. The outlet noted that more charges are pending against the suspect.

Driver arrested for DWI after crash into nail salon kills four people on Long Island https://t.co/IerXkBNrZN pic.twitter.com/t03QQEhnbe — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 29, 2024

In a press release on Friday, the Suffolk County Police Department said three women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene, and nine others were taken to local hospitals:

UPDATE: @SCPDHq arrested 64yo Steven Schwally of Dix Hills who was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Cops clarified that the vehicle that crashed into the salon was an SUV, a 2020 Chevy Traverse. Full press release below. pic.twitter.com/d7AWWF2szI — Darius Radzius (@DariusRadzius) June 29, 2024

Schwally was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed the vehicle into Hawaii Nail & Spa, police said, noting, “The salon was open and conducting business at the time of the crash.”

Officials said emergency crews rescued several of the victims who were trapped inside the building, per News 12.

“It’s horrible. It’s going to be tough for the community … tough for the volunteer fire department, but we’re going to get through it. (It’s) just a horrible thing to see, especially at this time of the year with all the good things happening — graduations and whatnot,” said Deer Park Fire Department Assistant Chief Dominic Albanese.

The salon had many longtime customers who care about its workers, according to Fox 5. The outlet noted the business celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2020:

The salon’s front is now a gaping hole, and its pedicure chairs sit mangled inside, according to the ABC 7 report. One shocked customer said she was there the day before to have a manicure and pedicure. Now, the community is grieving the terrible loss.

Valerie Fisher said, “My heart dropped because life is so fragile. Life is so, so fragile.”

DWI ARREST: Driver who crashed into a Deer Park nail salon and killed four people Friday charged with driving while intoxicated, police say.https://t.co/yYXy2w3chf — News12LI (@News12LI) June 29, 2024

Another customer who has a standing appointment on Fridays switched her appointment and is grappling with the news of what happened, according to CBS New York.

“I don’t even know who’s gone, who’s not gone. I just keep picturing their faces in my head,” Jasmin Darbouze said.