Two women were allegedly shoved onto train tracks by another woman in New York City on Monday and officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

The victims were a pair of tourists from Mexico, aged 28 and 27, whom authorities said the suspect allegedly targeted in an “unprovoked attack,” the New York Post reported.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. when the two women were shoved off the northbound F platform at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station.

Police officers rushed over to help the women, and a bystander helped them crawl back onto the platform, according to ABC 7.

“They also helped detain a female suspect who apparently had no shoes and appeared to be in emotional distress. Charges against the woman are pending,” the article read, speaking of “Ebony Butts, 42.”

Video shows police escorting the suspect, wearing a dark colored shirt and light colored skirt, out of the subway and placing her in an ambulance:

JUST IN: Two female tourists from Mexico were pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan Two women, aged 20 and 27, were pushed off the northbound F platform at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station on the Lower East Side just after 2;15 a.m. A bystander helped pull the two… pic.twitter.com/IIMFkZdGDu — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 5, 2024

“It also wasn’t immediately clear why the suspect, who did not appear to know the two women, targeted them,” the Post article said, noting no train was coming when the incident happened.

In March, a man was arrested for allegedly shoving his girlfriend onto the tracks of a New York City subway, which resulted in the woman’s feet being cut off, according to Breitbart News.

Christian Valdez was accused of pushing the woman onto the tracks as a train approached the platform. The two had apparently argued just before the incident occurred.

“The suspect, who is a 35-year-old from Brooklyn, fled the station but police later found and arrested him regarding charges of attempted murder and felony assault,” the outlet said.

The most recent news comes as New York City officials claim subway crime is down, but residents are still concerned about such activity while using the transit system, Fox 5 reported Friday:

The two women in the recent subway incident are being treated for minor injuries at Bellevue Hospital.

