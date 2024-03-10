Police: NYC Man Arrested After Subway Push That Cut Off Woman’s Feet

Police on Saturday arrested the man accused of shoving his girlfriend onto the tracks of a New York City subway, which caused the victim to lose her feet.

The suspect, identified as Christian Valdez, was taken into custody about 10 hours after the incident happened at the Fulton Street station, NBC New York reported Sunday.

He is accused of pushing the 29-year-old woman onto the tracks as a train approached the platform after the pair argued.

“Medics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. MTA sources said the woman lost both of her feet as a result of the train strike,” the outlet said.

The suspect, who is a 35-year-old from Brooklyn, fled the station but police later found and arrested him regarding charges of attempted murder and felony assault.

“She may never be able to walk again and that’s what we’ve been saying, this is just one of many instances that we’ve been seeing this year alone,” Jack Nierenberg of the group Passenger’s United told Pix 11 News.

The outlet noted that subway crimes have risen 13 percent compared to the same time period in 2023.

In February, a 59-year-old New York City subway conductor was slashed in the neck at the Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street station, Breitbart News reported.

The victim, identified as Alton Scott, was on the train that was pulling into the station. The moment he stuck his head out of the window he was cut in the neck.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. He received 34 stitches and was eventually cleared to go home,” the outlet said, noting that at the time no arrests had been made but a man wearing a blue vest was seen running from the area.

A man who learned about the recent violent incident involving the woman told NBC New York, “When’s it gonna stop? You know? It’s ridiculous.”

“Where’s all these National Guard that they said they were gonna come? Where is the safety? Where is the protection? Where is the tax money going to?” the man asked.