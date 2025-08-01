A traveler is accused of driving a golf cart while drunk through New York’s Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday and leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

The suspect in the case is 29-year-old Kevin Sinning of Wyoming who was captured on camera driving the vehicle through the building, the New York Post reported Friday.

Video footage shows the man behind the wheel of the cart, a model that has the capability of seating several people, apparently steering it onto a moving walkway.

Bystanders filmed the incident as he appeared to calmly drive along, with the cart leaning to one side as it did not fit onto the walkway. The sound of breaking glass was heard and the Post article said there were panels broken during the incident that happened just before 1:00 a.m.

One person yells at him to stop but he continues on his way:

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the man was “visibly intoxicated” during the incident.

Additional video footage shows the cart at the end of the terminal before turning around and heading back the other way:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “No more booze in airports or on board planes. Where’s any benefit at all? It only wreaks havoc.”

“He looks like he’s in a blackout. I hope he gets help,” another user commented, while someone else said, “I do have to wonder what goes through people’s minds sometimes. Where in the f did he think he was going to go with that thing?”

A witness said, “You can tell something was not right with him. He was not responding to demands and the people telling him to stop and they had it all. He was totally disregarding the people around him.”

After being accused of causing extensive damage, Sinning was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal nuisance and grand larceny, per the Post.