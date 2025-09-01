A Texas mother is accused of leaving her 15-month-old child to die in a hot car while she went to work.

The child’s mother, 27-year-old Vanessa Esquivel, allegedly “intentionally” left her toddler in a vehicle for two hours on August 16, which “she knew did not have working air conditioning with an outside temperature of at least 95 degrees,” the Frisco Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. after Esquivel arrived at work in the 3200 block of Preston Road.

The department did not disclose the child’s gender or name.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, Frisco Detectives believed probable cause existed that Esquivel had committed Murder, as her intentionally leaving the child in the car caused injury/endangered the child, which is a felony,” the police department said. “Because it resulted in the child’s death, her actions met the statutory requirements of Murder.”

Detectives obtained a warrant for Esquivel’s arrest, and Dallas Police apprehended her on August 20. She was transferred to the custody of Frisco officers that same day and later taken to the Collin County Jail, according to authorities.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

“The offense in this case is a 1st degree Felony and carries a punishment of 5 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” the Frisco Police Department noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department’s non-emergency number (972-292-6010) or submit a tip using Tip411 (text FRISCOPD + the tip to 847411).