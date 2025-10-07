Sheriff: Teen Shot Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Killed Brother Who Tried to Protect Her

A teenager shot his pregnant girlfriend and then fatally shot her brother who tried to protect her on Wednesday, law enforcement in Barron County, Wisconsin, said.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as 17-year-old Marcus Hinojosa who was inside the apartment when the incident happened, KSTP reported Monday.

When his girlfriend, 17-year-old Makayla Sadowski, arrived that afternoon, Hinojosa shot her as she entered the home.

The young woman’s brother, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Sadowski, was also at the scene with a neighbor and when they went to check on her, Hinojosa fatally shot the Tyler at the entry door.

“Upon approaching the apartment, the Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy heard a single gunshot come from the apartment. The Barron Police Department along with The Barron County Sheriff’s Department cleared and secured the apartment. First aid was provided to all injured individuals,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post on Monday, adding that Hinojosa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additional information from the 650 Candy Lane homicide in the City of Barron.The suspect has been identified as… Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 6, 2025

Makayla’s baby was born as a result of her injuries but is in good condition at a local hospital. The young mother was listed as being in stable condition.

“The sheriff’s office said there was a ‘disturbing’ Snapchat involving the shooting, and they are still working with Snapchat to get it removed,” the KSTP article read.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe created to help the family of the victims had raised nearly $14,000.

“On Wednesday a day that forever changed our lives, my cousins were tragically involved in a shooting. In a heroic act of love, Tyler stepped in to protect his sister. In doing so, he lost his life,” the page read.

“Tyler was only 20 years old, a young man full of kindness, laughter, and light. He was the sweetest son, brother, and uncle, always ready to lend a hand, always putting family first. Losing him has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled,” it continued.

Loved ones gathered recently to mourn their tragic loss, according to KARE.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families,” the sheriff’s department said.