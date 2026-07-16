Ex-Adviser for FRB Sentenced to Prison for Lying About Sharing Info with Chinese Spies: ‘He Sold Out His Country’

A former senior adviser for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FRB) has been sentenced for sharing sensitive economic information with Chinese spies.

Sixty-four-year-old John Harold Rogers of Vienna, Virginia, was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison and 12 months of supervised release for lying to government investigators about providing the information to those individuals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Wednesday.

Court papers said during his decades of service with the FRB, he had access to restricted information about monetary policy and was also entrusted with confidential information.

The press release continued:

Beginning in 2017, Rogers developed a clandestine relationship with Hummin Lee, a Chinese intelligence operative, whom he met at a conference in China. Over the following years, Rogers met Lee and associates in hotel rooms in China under the guise of teaching academic “classes,” using the sessions to convey Federal Reserve information that Lee had specifically tasked him to collect. Rogers printed restricted documents to bring on a trip to China, stripped classification markings from materials before emailing them to his personal account, and forwarded sensitive information to a professor at Fudan University, a Chinese state-run institution, days before meeting Lee. Rogers understood that Lee was writing reports for the Chinese government using the information he provided, and knew China could use advance knowledge of Federal Reserve interest rate decisions to generate enormous profits trading its roughly $1.5 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities.

In exchange, Rogers received help with his new wife, university professorships, and substantial financial benefits from Lee and Chinese universities. He told investigators he “owed everything” to Hummin Lee.