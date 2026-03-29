Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel wants officials to release investigative files regarding Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and the female Chinese spy known as Christine Fang, or “Fang Fang,” according to reports.

The Hill on Saturday cited reports from the New York Times and the Washington Post, the news coming after Breitbart News in 2021 confirmed the U.S. Intelligence Community had a classified report that included “intricate and intimate” details about the relationship between Swalwell and the spy.

The Hill article said:

FBI agents and other personnel in California have been directed to gather and redact sensitive information from documents in preparation for sharing with senior Trump administration officials, according to the New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter. The files stem from a decade-old counterintelligence probe into a Chinese woman, known both as Christine Fang and Fang Fang, who reportedly helped Swalwell with fundraising and placing an intern in his office during the 2014 campaign cycle.

According to the Breitbart article, the report it cited contained details about the pair’s relationship “including certain sexual acts they allegedly engaged in together.” Swalwell later floated conspiracy theories regarding the outlet’s report but did not deny the intelligence documents existed.

In response to the recent Post report, Swalwell claimed “Donald Trump is targeting me. He’s trying to influence the election. There is only one reason why: he’s scared.”

According to the Hill, “The public release of files in an investigation that did not result in criminal charges would mark a highly unusual step, the Post noted.

FBI leaders have also discussed sending agents to China to talk to Fang because they believe she could have damaging information on the California lawmaker, the newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with the investigation.”

The Democrat is currently running for governor of California, and Breitbart News reported in January that his “dealings with Chinese communists may be coming back to haunt him” during the campaign.