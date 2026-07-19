Crime scene tape cordoned off a home owned by the husband of Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-MA) Saturday night as Boston homicide detectives investigated a dead body police found at the property.

A police spokesman told CBS News that officers were called to the house on Malta Street in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood at 1:52 p.m. “for a report to investigate a person.”

When they arrived, they found the person deceased, the spokesman said.

Police have released no further details such as the cause or manner of death, but the homicide unit is now investigating the incident.

CBS reported late Saturday:

According to property records from the city of Boston, Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, is listed as the owner of the Malta Street home. The property has an assessed value of $919,000. The two-story, seven bedroom house was built in 1910. Pressley and Harris do not live at the home. It’s a rental property that’s currently for sale. The asking price is $1.15 million.

Presley’s office didn’t hesitate to quickly issue a statement.

“The Congresswoman extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family,” a spokesperson for the congresswoman said Saturday, while providing no further details.

Presley’s husband Harris served 10 years in prison for drug trafficking but is often cited as a “successful re-entry” as a productive member of society, working as a safety consultant for the City of Boston and later becoming the executive director of the community outreach nonprofit My Brother’s Keeper in Boston.

He’s been an advocate for people struggling to restart their lives after incarceration, according to Presley’s website.

Presley was first elected to Congress in 2018.

The couple married in 2014, well after Harris was on the straight and narrow.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.