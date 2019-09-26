Many Economists Were Way Too Dismal About Second Quarter Growth

Many prominent economists took much too dismal a view of the economy in the second quarter of this year, perhaps contributing to escalating concerns that a recession loomed on the horizon.

The economy grew at an annualized pace of 2 percent in the April through June period, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday. This was the BEA’s third estimate of gross domestic product for the second quarter. The third estimate is also known as the “final” estimate since it gets used to calculate annual GDP growth, although it is still subject to revisions based on new data.

The picture painted by all three estimates is very different than what the regional Federal Reserve banks real-timate indicators were seeing. At the end of July, the New York Fed’s Nowcast had the economy growing at just 1.4 percent. The Atlanta Fed’s Nowcast was at 1.6 percent.

Many banks were overly pessimistic too. Economists at J.P. Morgan were forecasting just 1 percent growth as late as July 25. Bank of the West had growth at 1.7 percent.