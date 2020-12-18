Atlantic City Auctions off Chance to Virtually Implode Trump Plaza

Atlantic City is auctioning off the chance to virtually push a button that will start the implosion of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.

“The demolition, scheduled for Jan. 29, comes after the casino at the New Jersey gambling hub shuttered in 2014 after operating for 30 years,” the Hill reported Thursday.

The structure is in a state of disrepair, with pieces falling onto the Atlantic City boardwalk.

“Now, Bodnar’s Auction Sales has been contracted to solicit bids from Thursday through Jan. 19, when the top offers will be revealed and a live auction will determine a winner,” the Hill article read.

The auction will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and Mayor Marty Small (D) hopes it will raise more than $1 million.

Bodnar’s listing on liveauctioneers.com called the chance to bid on pressing the button a “once in a lifetime opportunity”:

As you may or may not know, the Trump Plaza has been scheduled demolition and leveled off the boardwalk of Atlantic City. For several years it has been sitting empty and now is the time to end an era and replace it with something new. We are selling the experience to push the button to implode Trump Plaza. This will be done remotely and can be done anywhere in the world as well as close to the Plaza as we can safely get you there!

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club has seen an increase of children benefit from its services and “are in need of all the assistance they can get for the community,” the listing continued.

“This will be a live broadcasted sale so we hope to see you on sale day and start the year with a Bang!” the post read.

President Trump ended many of his financial ties with Atlantic City in 2009, apart from a 10 percent fee for using his name at three casinos, according to the Hill.